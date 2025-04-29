AFRICA
Roadside bomb kills at least 26 people in northeastern Nigeria
Attack comes amid renewed violence in Lake Chad region by Boko Haram terrorists
Boko Haram has waged an insurgency in the Lake Chad region for more than a decade. / Reuters
April 29, 2025

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed on Monday evening when vehicles detonated improvised explosive devices (IED) planted along the road from Rann to Gamboru Ngala in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State.

Multiple sources, including top military personnel, confirmed the latest attack to Anadolu on Tuesday morning, explaining that the victims were travelling in vehicles from Rann towards Gamboru Ngala, where Boko Haram terrorists planted a series of explosives.

In addition to the 26 fatalities, three people sustained serious injuries.

Resurgence of violence

“We have deployed an emergency response team to the scene to carry out evacuation and ensure the safety of other civilians in the area,” a military source told Anadolu, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Nigeria is grappling with insecurity as armed kidnapping gangs and terrorist groups continue to carry out attacks.

Ali Abass, an eyewitness who was also traveling along the route, said survivors were transported to a hospital by soldiers and members of a civilian joint task force. He added that one of his relatives was among the victims.

The attack comes amid a resurgence of violence in the Lake Chad region, where Boko Haram terrorists have stepped up the use of IEDs and ambushes targeting both civilian and military convoys.

Similar attacks were reported on April 12 and March 21. As of Tuesday morning, security officials in Borno had not released an official statement.

SOURCE:AA
