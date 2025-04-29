AFRICA
2 min read
Paramilitary shelling kills dozens of civilians in Sudan city - army
The army said its forces managed to repel the RSF attack on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, killing 600 militants and destroying 25 military vehicles.
Paramilitary shelling kills dozens of civilians in Sudan city - army
The paramilitaries have stepped up their attacks on El-Fasher- the only state capital in Darfur still outside their control / Reuters
April 29, 2025

At least 41 more civilians were killed and scores injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, the Sudanese army said on Tuesday.

A military statement said that women and children were among the victims in the attack that targeted residential neighborhoods in the city Monday night.

The army said its forces managed to repel the RSF attack on the city, killing 600 militants and destroying 25 military vehicles.

There was no comment from the rebel group on the military statement.

Fighting has raged on between army forces and RSF militants in El-Fasher since Monday, forcing the charity-kitchens in the city to halt its food distributions to civilians.

TRT Global - Sudan hopes peace triumphs after SAF's Khartoum victory

Khartoum's recapture by the Sudanese army may not be enough to make the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces concede defeat immediately, but the country's suffering millions would be hoping that it marks the beginning of the end of the war.

🔗

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings over the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Earlier this month, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in the city after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed, and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us