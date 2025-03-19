TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu detained in corruption probe
Prosecutors allege that Ekrem Imamoglu led a criminal organisation, funnelling illicit funds and facilitating activities benefiting the PKK terrorist group.
The mayors of Beylikduzu and Sisli municipalities, Murat Calik and Resul Emrah Sahan, were among those detained. / AA
March 19, 2025

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been detained as part of a sweeping corruption investigation involving 83 others. Prosecutors allege his involvement in leading an organised crime network and aiding the PKK/KCK terror group.

On Wednesday, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the probe followed testimonies from witnesses accusing Imamoglu and multiple associates of coercing businessmen into making payments, laundering illicit funds, and manipulating municipal tenders for financial gain.

Prosecutors say he strategically appointed close allies to key positions within Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and its subsidiaries after assuming office, facilitating corrupt activities.

The probe alleges misconduct by Imamoglu and his associates, including tender rigging, large-scale fraud, bribery, and unlawful data collection. Individuals linked to the scheme reportedly managed illicit funds through secret financial operatives.

The mayors of Beylikduzu and Sisli municipalities, Murat Calik and Resul Emrah Sahan, were among those detained.

Imamoglu is also accused of involvement in a "city consensus" initiative that allegedly sought to expand the influence of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in urban areas.

SOURCE:TRT World
