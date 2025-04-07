AFRICA
2 min read
Khartoum protests 'no invitation' to conference on Sudan hosted by UK
Sudan criticised the British government’s approach and called for it to engage constructively with the Sudanese government.
Khartoum protests 'no invitation' to conference on Sudan hosted by UK
In recent weeks, the army has shrunk the territorial control of the RSF. / Reuters
April 7, 2025

The Sudanese government has officially objected to the UK’s decision to host an international conference on Sudan on April 15 without inviting Sudanese authorities to attend.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yusuf conveyed this stance in a letter to his British counterpart David Lammy last week, according to a Sudanese Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry said Yusuf’s letter expressed “Sudan’s objection to Britain holding a conference on Sudan without extending an invitation to the Sudanese government.”

He criticised “the British government’s approach, which equates the sovereign Sudanese state -- a UN member since 1956 -- with a terrorist militia (the Rapid Support Forces RSF) committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and unprecedented atrocities against civilians.”

‘Leniency towards militia’

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 15 million others, according to the UN and local authorities.

Yusuf highlighted what the ministry called “evidence of Britain’s leniency toward the militia”, urging the UK to reassess its Sudan policy and engage constructively with the government “based on historical ties between the two nations”.

Britain is set to host a high-level international conference on the Sudan crisis in London on April 15.

In recent weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the army across several states, including Khartoum and Bahri, while controlling most of Omdurman except for parts of its west and south.

Since late March, army victories in Khartoum have accelerated, including seizing the presidential palace, ministry headquarters, the airport, and key security and military sites for the first time since the war began two years ago.

Across Sudan’s 17 other states, the RSF now holds only portions of North and West Kordofan, pockets in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and four of Darfur’s five states in the west. The army, however, controls Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, the region’s fifth state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us