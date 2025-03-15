AFRICA
2 min read
Angola calls for ceasefire in DRC ahead of peace talks
Angola is expected to host peace talks between the DRC government and rebels on Tuesday.
The latest escalation of violence in DRC has sparked regional tensions / AFP
March 15, 2025

Angola's president, who is mediating the conflict in eastern DR Congo between government troops and the M23 rebel group, on Saturday called for a ceasefire ahead of peace talks he'll be hosting.

Joao Lourenco "calls on the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities in eastern DRC as of midnight on March 16, 2025," said a statement issued by Luanda, which is expected to host "direct peace negotiations" between the Congolese government and the M23 group starting Tuesday.

"This ceasefire should include all possible hostile actions against the civilian population as well as the conquest of new positions in the conflict zone, with the expectation that these and other initiatives will lead to the creation of a climate of détente conducive to the start of peace talks," the Angolan presidency's text said.

Direct talks

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has so far refused to attend talks with the M23 group, which, allegedly supported by Rwandan troops, has made rapid inroads into eastern DRC since the beginning of the year. Kigali denies backing the rebels.

Following a visit by Tshisekedi to Luanda this week, "direct peace negotiations" were announced starting Tuesday next week.

Since January, the major cities of Goma and Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region rich in natural resources and close to the Rwandan border, have fallen under M23's control. The M23 is supported by approximately 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, according to UN experts.

