AFRICA
2 min read
Mauritius ex-central bank boss denies charge on Covid fund fraud
Harvesh Seegolam has been charged following investigations into alleged theft of $6.7m from a fund set up to help companies deal with impact of the COVID pandemic.
Mauritius ex-central bank boss denies charge on Covid fund fraud
Harvesh Seegolam has denied any wrongdoing. / Reuters
April 10, 2025

Harvesh Seegolam, the former central bank governor of Mauritius, was charged with fraud on Thursday and released on bail, his lawyer said, a day after he was arrested alongside the former finance minister over alleged theft from a state company.

Seegolam and former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy have denied wrongdoing in the investigation into the reported embezzlement of 300 million Mauritius rupees ($6.70 million) from the Mauritius Investment Corporation, set up to help companies deal with impact of the COVID pandemic.

"Seegolam is collaborating with the authorities. He is giving all evidence and information related to this case," Seegolam's lawyer told reporters.

The Financial Crimes Commission said the investigation into Padayachy had not been completed and so opposed his release.

Remanded in custody

Padayachy has been remanded to police custody and will reappear in court on April 17, the commission spokesperson said.

Padayachy's lawyer, Raouf Gulbul, said he would fight the charges.

"In a match, it’s not the first player to score who wins the match.

A match is played over 90 minutes. I am not afraid of new allegations against my client," Gulbul told reporters.

The government of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who won power in a November election, has accused the previous administration, under which the two former officials served, of falsifying data on economic growth, the budget deficit and public debt for years.

One of Ramgoolam's first moves was to launch an audit of public finances. His predecessor, former prime minister Pravind Jugnauth, was arrested in February on charges of money laundering, which he has denied.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us