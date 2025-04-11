China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had discussions with his Saudi Arabian and South African counterparts to exchange views on responding to the United States' "reciprocal tariffs", the Chinese ministry said on Friday.

The conversations took place over separate video calls on Thursday in which China discussed strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Wang also spoke to Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi about enhancing cooperation with countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council, while G20 and BRICS' roles were brought up in his conversation with South Africa's Parks Tau.

President Donald Trump recently raised the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% on Wednesday, hours after China boosted the duty on American goods to 84%.

Sweeping tariffs

Trump also announced imports from South Africa will face a 30% surcharge, while Saudi Arabia will see a 10% reciprocal tariff.

South Africa last Thursday expressed “concern” over the reciprocal tariffs, according to an official statement by the country's presidency.

Emphasising South Africa’s commitment to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the US, the statement said, “Unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.”

The new 30% tariffs set to be imposed on South Africa by the Trump administration will threaten 35,000 jobs in the country’s citrus-growing sector and the economies of entire towns, a farmers group said Tuesday.

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, on Tuesday said the impending reciprocal tariffs will be deeply damaging to South Africa’s largest agricultural export.

The group said the tariffs would likely make South African citrus fruits cost $4.25 more per carton for American consumers as South Africa provides citrus to the U.S. market when it is out of season there.

Africa’s position

African countries have been responding differently since President Donald Trump announced “reciprocal tariffs”.

TRT Global - Lesotho is Africa's worst-hit country by Trump's tariffs Lesotho charges 99% tariffs on American goods, according to the US administration, and has a large trade surplus with the United States. 🔗

Last week, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a post on X, announced a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the US to “facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports” destined for the US.

Zimbabwe, one of the SADC member countries under US sanctions for human rights violations, was slapped with an 18% tariff.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the new tariffs imposed by the US on imported products, including those from the bloc member states.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cautioned nations against retaliating, warning that any countermeasures could lead to even higher US tariff rates.