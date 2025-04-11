AFRICA
2 min read
South African 'obese' police officers to undergo weight-loss scheme
The authorities say the initiative aims to improve the physical well-being of officers through rigorous fitness activities and health assessments.
South Africa has grappled with high crime rates for decades. / Reuters
April 11, 2025

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced plans to implement a health and fitness programme targeting officers deemed unfit for duty.

The initiative was revealed on the final day of the National Policing Summit, held from April 9 to 11, with top police officials discussing advanced crime-fighting strategies as the nation grapples with a surge in crime figures.

Major-General Busi Temba from SAPS Human Resource Management detailed the upcoming programme that will identify “obese” officials for enrolment in health programmes, state media SABC reports.

"We will identify those members in partnership with our health partners so those members are put into a programme where they will embark on activities, and at the end of the programme, there will be an assessment of the before and after."

Health assessments

Temba adds the initiative aims to improve the physical well-being of officers through rigorous fitness activities and health assessments.

The summit comes against a backdrop of concerning crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the period between October and December 2024.

TRT Global - South Africa holds police summit to tackle surging crime rates

🔗

According to the statistics, there were 7,710 murder cases, 14,973 sexual offences, 12,447 cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and 35,030 aggravated robbery cases in the period under review.

South Africa has grappled with high crime rates for decades, which have claimed many lives, including those of high-profile celebrities and athletes.

Fighting crime

In a separate briefing at the summit, Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni reported headway in dismantling some criminal syndicates.

He announced that over 100 of the more than 400 identified wanted suspects involved in violent crimes such as armed robberies, kidnappings, and hijackings have been either arrested or "taken down."

Addressing the challenges in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town, Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile stressed the urgent need for enhanced technological resources to effectively combat crime.

"We are grateful that the City of Cape Town has CCTV cameras in many areas and hotspots like Manenberg and Nyanga and all of that. But we would want more… because 65 to 75% of our crime is in Cape Town, especially in the Cape Flats."

 

 

 

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
