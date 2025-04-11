Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a sweeping call for international justice, regional reconciliation, and a more inclusive global order, in a speech that underscored Türkiye’s assertive diplomatic posture and its strong criticism of Western inaction in the face of humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan emphasised the importance of dialogue over conflict and moral clarity over geopolitical calculation.

“We once again declare that we prefer dialogue over conflict, and common mind and global conscience over polarisation,” he told an audience of global leaders, diplomats, and policy experts gathered at the high-profile event themed “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

Erdogan renewed his long-standing criticism of the United Nations Security Council, reiterating his signature phrase, “The world is bigger than five,” a reference to the Council's five permanent members.

“Because humanity is bigger than five,” he said, arguing that the current structure of global governance no longer fits its purpose and fails to reflect the aspirations or demographics of the modern world.

Ankara has long advocated for a more equitable international system, where developing nations have a stronger voice.

Message to the region: Türkiye here to stay

The Turkish president also made a firm declaration of Türkiye’s enduring presence and leadership in the region, invoking centuries of historical ties and national identity.

“We are not merely inhabitants of this geography; we are also its rightful owners,” he said. “We have been here for a thousand years, and God willing, we will remain here for many more centuries to come.”

Erdogan’s remarks come amid a shifting regional landscape, where Türkiye has been recalibrating its foreign policy — engaging in normalisation efforts, expanding its economic footprint, and improving its diplomatic network in the South Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East.

A vision of peace and prosperity

Erdogan outlined a forward-looking regional vision rooted in peace, development, and shared prosperity. “We want to see a region where reconciliation prevails instead of conflict, where prosperity reigns instead of bloodshed, tears, pain, and tension,” he said, expressing hope for a more stable and inclusive future.

He said Türkiye's foreign policy aims to create such a world — not just for present generations, but for future ones.

“We wish to leave such a world to our children,” he noted, underscoring the intergenerational stakes of today’s global decisions.

Condemns Israeli actions, slams international silence

In some of his strongest remarks, Erdogan condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, describing it as a massacre and warning that silence from the international community amounts to complicity.

“Remaining silent about Israel's massacres is to be complicit in this crime,” he said, directly challenging world powers and international institutions that have failed to halt the violence.

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and accountability for civilian casualties.

Türkiye's expanding diplomatic footprint

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has increasingly become a showcase for Türkiye’s global engagement and soft power, drawing leaders and diplomats from across continents.

This year’s forum comes amid heightened global instability — from war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East to the erosion of trust in multilateral institutions.

Erdogan’s speech captured both Türkiye’s frustrations with the current global order and its desire to help shape a new one — one that, in his words, centers justice, inclusivity, and peace over power politics.