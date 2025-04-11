Gabon’s presidential election of 2025, scheduled for April 12, is part of a political and military transition process that began in 2023, following the ousting of the former leader Ali Bongo.

The summary of events that led to the upcoming elections is as follows:

The last presidential elections took place in Gabon on August 26, 2023. The Gabonese Elections Center (CGE) announced the victory of then president Bongo with 64.27% of the votes on August 30, 2023.

Military disruption

But later that night, a group of military personnel, led by the head of the presidential guard, Brice Oligui Nguema, announced their intention to "end the regime" of Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had been in power since 2009.

The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) annulled the general elections of August 26, denouncing the results as "manipulated". It dissolved all the republic's institutions.

On September 04, 2023, Brice Oligui Nguema became the transitional president. A civilian prime minister from the opposition, Raymond Ndong Sima, was appointed on September 7.

In January 2025, the government announced the revision of the electoral law, setting a new date of April 12, 2025, instead of August 2025.

Key points on the upcoming Gabon elections:

Brice Oligui Nguema's Candidacy:

The interim president, Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the 2023 coup against Ali Bongo, is running for president in the election.

He resigned his military position to become a civilian, making him eligible to run.

Election Timeline:

The electoral campaign ran from March 29 to April 11.

Constitutional Changes:

A recent referendum resulted in a new constitution that abolished the position of prime minister.

The new constitution sets a seven-year presidential term, renewable once.

Candidate Validation:

Initially, 23 hopefuls submitted applications for clearance to run for the presidency.

Gabon's Constitutional Court validated eight candidates, including Oligui Nguema and former Prime Minister Claude Bilie By Nze.

Key Candidates:

The presidential race has become primarily a contest between Oligui Nguema and Claude Bilie By Nze.

Alain Claude Bilie By Nze was Bongo's former prime minister, who has created his own movement, "Together for Gabon", in an effort to distance himself from the Bongo regime.

Six other presidential candidates, Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, Axel Stophène Ibinga Ibinga, Alain Simplice Boungoueres, Zenaba Gninga Changing, Stéphane Germain Iloko, Joseph Lapensée Essigone were also cleared to contest in the election.