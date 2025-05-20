POLITICS
3 min read
African Union hails appointment of civilian prime minister in Sudan
Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed hope that it will contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order and democratic governance in Sudan.
African Union hails appointment of civilian prime minister in Sudan
The appointment of Kamil El-Tayib Idris as Sudan's prime minister comes as the army makes gains in its war against paramilitary RSF / Others
a day ago

The African Union has welcomed the appointment of a civilian prime minister in Sudan, where the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a deadly war since 2023, which derailed the country’s transition to democracy.

The Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appointed former UN official Kamil El-Tayib Idris as prime minister on Monday. Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described Idris' appointment as a step towards "inclusive governance".

He also expressed hope that it will contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order and democratic governance in Sudan.

The African Union has been one of the organisations working to ensure an end to the war in Sudan through mediation efforts but had warned against undue external interference.

First in three years

"Youssouf urges all Sudanese stakeholders to redouble their efforts toward a peaceful, civilian-led, and inclusive transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people, saying that the Commission remains ready to support Sudan in this regard, in collaboration with regional and international partners," the African Union Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

He also reiterated the African Union's "firm commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Sudan and to the pursuit of a durable political solution that secures peace, development, and democratic governance for all Sudanese."

The Sudan news agency SUNA reported that the appointment of Kamil El-Tayib Idris as prime minister was announced in a decree issued by General Burhan, who is also the army chief. Idris is a former UN official and an ex-presidential candidate.

The appointment installs a prime minister for the first time since January 2022, when the then-PM Abdalla Hamdok resigned amid a political deadlock that turned into a civil war a year later.

Human cost of war

Idris replaces career diplomat Dafallah al-Haj, who was appointed acting prime minister last month by Burhan. Burhan also issued another decree appointing two women, Salma Al-Mubarak and Nawara Abu Mohamed Tahir, to the Sovereign Council, raising the council's membership to nine.

Since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The latest appointments come as the army makes significant gains in the ongoing war, recapturing the capital Khartoum and other key strategic areas in the country.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced since the conflict broke out, according to the UN and local authorities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us