POLITICS
1 min read
Djibouti appoints new foreign minister after Mahamoud Ali Youssouf's election as head of AU
A diplomat who has been serving in the Middle East has been appointed Djibouti's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, replacing Youssouf who served in the position for almost 20 years.
Djibouti appoints new foreign minister after Mahamoud Ali Youssouf's election as head of AU
Until his election in February as the African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf served as Djibouti's foreign affairs minister for 2 decades. / Others
April 1, 2025


Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, who was elected as head of the African Union in February, according to a presidential decree published Tuesday.

Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, a former ambassador to Kuwait and Jordan, was appointed minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, replacing Youssouf who served in the position for almost 20 years.

"We are not talking about a ministerial reshuffle, this is the only change within the government," Alexis Mohamed, a spokesman for the Djibouti presidency, told AFP.

The decree was signed by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who has been in power since 1999 and is expected to be replaced in the next scheduled presidential election in 2026.

Geopolitically strategic

The tiny coastal nation of Djibouti has only about one million people but plays a key strategic role in the region.

Positioned at the mouth of the Red Sea in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait -- one of the world's busiest trade routes -- it serves as a rare island of stability in a volatile region, directly across from Yemen.

The country hosts military bases for France, the former colonial power, as well as the United States and China, reflecting its growing geopolitical importance.

TRT Global - Cold War on the Red Sea: France clutches at straws in Djibouti

France's diminishing neocolonialist clout in Africa after the forced exit of its troops from several Sahelian countries makes its military base in Djibouti the key to retaining a foothold on the continent.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us