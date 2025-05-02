Morocco is at the forefront of a groundbreaking initiative to create the first-ever International Food Heritage “Atlas” and a dedicated digital platform.

Morocco News Agency MAP reports the project, a collaboration between UNESCO, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, and Morocco’s Ministry of Culture, seeks to map, document, and celebrate these food traditions from Morocco and across the globe.

The project called International Food Atlas and Digital Platform aims to reinforce the value of food as "living heritage" to be passed to future generations.

Foodways are closely linked to many aspects of socio-economic development and cultural life, including farming, fishing, traditional skills and culinary techniques, UNESCO says.

Foodways

"More than just recipes, foodways encompass the intricate web of practices, knowledge, and cultural expressions surrounding food.

"From the ancient rituals of farming and fishing to the nuanced techniques passed down through generations, from the communal joy of shared meals to the deep connection between food and the natural world – foodways are living heritage."

Morocco, a nation proud of its own captivating culinary landscape, already has five of its fifteen UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage elements deeply rooted in food practices.

They span from the vibrant Sefrou Cherry Festival to the traditional food practices associated with its indigenous Argan tree.

Morocco says its deep-seated appreciation for culinary heritage makes it an ideal incubator for this latest global food heritage endeavour.

Need for urgency

As the world grapples with the "pervasive effects of climate change, forces of globalisation, and the weakening of intergenerational knowledge transfer, these precious food traditions face unprecedented threats," says UNESCO.

The agency adds that it is concerned the wisdom held within practices – such as sustainable farming techniques, the use of diverse local ingredients, and the very essence of cultural identity – risks being lost.

As interventions, UNESCO says some fifty traditional culinary practices already grace its lists of intangible cultural heritage. But more needs to make the cut.

"The project, grounded in the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, is a proactive step to counter these challenges.

"It aims to build new knowledge and develop interactive digital tools that will serve as a dynamic repository of global foodways," the UN agency adds.

The digital platform aims to showcase the diversity of traditions through food and also share inspiring stories and best practices for their safeguarding from communities and countries worldwide for future generations.

The journey has already begun, with workshops focused on the inception phase results and exploring the potential of digital technologies in safeguarding foodways.

UNESCO says the design of the digital platform is underway with a presentation programme expected to be shared by 31s December 2026.