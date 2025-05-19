AFRICA
4 min read
Unexploded shells cause anxiety among Sudan's returnees
Unexploded shells are causing anxiety among Sudanese nationals who are returning home after fleeing conflict in mid-April 2023.
Unexploded shells cause anxiety among Sudan's returnees
Sudan has been at war since mid-April 2023, when the country's regular army fell out with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). / Photo: Reuters
May 19, 2025

The bespectacled, grey-bearded man ran out of the primary school in Khartoum's Amarat district, shaking with shock.

He, like thousands of others, had returned to check on buildings retaken by the army after two years of civil war, only to find a new threat lurking in the rubble of Sudan's capital, in his case an unexploded shell under a pile of old cloth.

"I'm terrified. I don't know what to do," Abdelaziz Ali, 62, said outside the school where he used to work as an administrator before the conflict started in April 2023 and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries moved in.

"It's around 40 cm (16 inches) long – looks like anti-armour. This is a children's school."

Shells on road

Ammunition and missiles litter streets, homes, schools and shops across the city where families have started to return to the buildings that the RSF commandeered.

Sudanese and UN clearance teams are out checking, trying to make things safe. But they say they need more staff and funds, particularly since the US aid cuts.

In Amarat, Ali pointed at other shells on the dirt road between the school and a kindergarten. Several missiles were seen lodged in crushed vehicles.

A caretaker from another building said authorities had found and removed ammunition and drones in the basement. But the anti-tank missiles were still there.

Afraid of explosion

"We're afraid one explosion could bring the whole place down," he said.

More than 100,000 people have returned since the army took back control of Khartoum, and most of central Sudan, in a conflict that started over plans to integrate the military and the RSF.

The RSF still holds huge swathes of western Sudan and has switched tactics from ground incursions to drone attacks on infrastructure in army-held areas.

Sudan's National Mine Action Centre said more than 12,000 devices have been destroyed over the course of the war. Another 5,000 have been discovered since operations expanded into newly re-taken territory, director Major General Khaled Hamdan said.

Munition explosions kill several

At least 16 civilians have been reported killed and dozens more wounded in munitions explosions in recent weeks. The real toll is feared to be higher.

"We only have five working teams in Khartoum right now," said Jamal al-Bushra, who heads the centre's de-mining efforts in the capital, focusing on key roads, government buildings and medical centres in downtown Khartoum, the site of the heaviest fighting.

"We need $90 million just to start proper de-mining and surveying operations," Hamdan said.

Crews pick up shells by hand and carefully place them into old suitcases and boxes, or side by side on the back of a pick-up truck, cushioned from the metal sides by a layer of dirt.

Volunteers take up work

Volunteer groups have taken up some of the work.

"We've dealt with more than ten live shells today alone," said Helow Abdullah, head of one team working in the Umbada neighbourhood of Khartoum's twin city Omdurman.

The United Nations Mine Action Programme nearly closed its doors in March after US funding cuts, until Canada stepped in to support it.

"We need hundreds of teams. We have just a handful," Sediq Rashid, the programme's head in Sudan, said. Work has also been hampered by problems getting travel permits, he added.

'Very worrying'

"It's very worrying because these areas need to be checked (by) a professional team ... And then (people return)," he said.

Rashid said the de-mining teams have barely scratched the surface, particularly in areas outside Khartoum that were also heavily affected.

Without the proper sweeps, residents are left to fend for themselves.

Sixteen-year-old Muazar lost his left arm and suffered severe wounds when a shell exploded while his family was clearing rubble in their home on Tuti Island where the Blue Nile and the White Nile meet in Khartoum.

"It was a 23 mm anti-aircraft round. It exploded without warning. The blast was two metres wide," Muazar's uncle said, standing by the boy's hospital bed in Omdurman.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us