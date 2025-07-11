TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects remarks that deny Srebrenica genocide in defiance of international court rulings: Pr
Drawing parallels between the 1995 genocide in Bosnia and the ongoing attacks on Palestinians, Erdogan accuses the international community of repeating its inaction.
Erdogan’s remarks came as he marked the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2025

Türkiye rejects all statements and remarks that seek to deny the Srebrenica genocide or "glorify war criminals" in defiance of international court rulings, said the nation’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks came in a video message marking the 30th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which claimed the lives of thousands of Bosnians.

Erdogan also reiterated Ankara's continued and unconditional support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order.

Touching on Israel's relentless ongoing attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said that decades ago the international community remained silent on Srebrenica, and now in recent years it is a mere bystander to the oppression taking place in Palestine.

Erdogan vowed that the Israeli government will be held accountable “sooner or later” before the law and history for its genocide of nearly 58,000 Palestinians.

