Turkish satellite Turksat begins beaming internet to Syria
Turksat's satellite service helps people connect with the rest of the world after years of war destroyed the country's telecommunications infrastructure.
Turksat / AA
July 11, 2025

Turksat, Türkiye’s satellite company, has started offering internet service to Syrian people, many of whom have been deprived of online connectivity after years of civil war destroyed the country’s communication infrastructure.

The announcement about the launch of the service came after officials from the two countries met in Damascus this week.

The Turksat satellite, Türkiye’s only one, uses the Ka-band spectrum that can transfer internet at high speeds. The company has installed receiving terminals at various locations in Syria, where digital connectivity was poor due to limited infrastructure.

During the decade-long civil war, the former regime of Bashar al Assad restricted internet access in a bid to stop people from sharing the images and videos of his brutality with the world.

In addition to internet access, Turksat has begun offering turnkey solutions for television and radio broadcasting. The service also assists e-government platforms, disaster and emergency communication systems, and dedicated network infrastructure.

The high-capacity internet aims to deliver uninterrupted communication in regions without fibre or cable networks.

Turksat plans to continue installing satellite terminals across the country to further expand coverage.

SOURCE:TRT World
