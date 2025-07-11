AFRICA
2 min read
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
The Deputy Prosecutor, Nazhat Shameem Khan, warned that famine is escalating as aid is unable to reach those who need it.
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
The war in Sudan started in April 2023. Reuters / Reuters
July 11, 2025

There are "reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity" are being committed in Sudan's western Darfur region, the deputy prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said.

Outlining her office's probe of the devastating conflict which has raged since 2023, Nazhat Shameem Khan told the UN Security Council on Thursday that it was "difficult to find appropriate words to describe the depth of suffering in Darfur."

"On the basis of our independent investigations, the position of our office is clear. We have reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity, have been and are continuing to be committed in Darfur," she said.

The prosecutor's office focused its probe on crimes committed in West Darfur, Khan said, interviewing victims who fled to neighbouring Chad.

‘There should no illusion’

She detailed an "intolerable" humanitarian situation, with apparent targeting of hospitals and humanitarian convoys, while warning that "famine is escalating" as aid is unable to reach "those in dire need."

"People are being deprived of water and food. Rape and sexual violence are being weaponised," Khan said, adding that abductions for ransom had become "common practice."

RELATEDTRT Global - Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets

"And yet we should not be under any illusion, things can still get worse."

The Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC in 2005, with some 300,000 people killed during a previous armed conflict in the region in the 2000s.

In 2023, the ICC opened a fresh probe into war crimes in Darfur after a new conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF's predecessor, then government-linked militia known as the Janjaweed, was accused of genocide two decades ago in the vast western region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Zimbabwe aims to break ground for $270m new lithium plant this year
South Africa's Eskom targets mainly clean energy sources by 2040
Egypt confident of meeting preconditions for $8 billion external loan
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Nigeria's inflation falls for third month in June
South Africa urges increased intra-African trade amid US tariffs
At least three killed, 34 others injured as Israel strikes Syria's capital
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Eswatini says prisoners deported into the country from US pose no threat to public
What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?
New Israeli air strikes pummel Syrian capital Damascus
Trump's tariffs threaten 100,000 jobs in South Africa - central bank chief
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel strikes gate of Syrian army HQ in Damascus
Illegal Israeli settlers seize control of historic Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us