TÜRKİYE
Turkish president vows legal action against economic 'sabotage'
"All kinds of attempts to sabotage the Turkish economy, the welfare and peace of the nation will be held accountable before the judiciary," Erdogan says.
Turkish president vows legal action against economic 'sabotage'
Erdogan stressed that all necessary legal actions would be taken to maintain economic stability. / AA
March 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that any attempt to undermine Türkiye's economy or national peace would face firm legal consequences.

"All kinds of attempts to sabotage the Turkish economy, the welfare and peace of the nation will be held accountable before the judiciary," Erdogan said at a parliamentary group meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

He stressed that all necessary legal actions would be taken to maintain economic stability.

"We will continue to fight against any economic attack targeting Türkiye," he said.

