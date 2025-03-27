Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Somali counterpart Hasan Sheikh Mohamud met on Thursday, the Turkish presidency said.

The two presidents had their photo taken in front of Turkish and Somali flags at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, the head of Turkish intelligence Ibrahim Kalin and the Communications Director Fahrettin Altun were also present at the welcoming ceremony.

No further information on the meeting was immediately provided.