Pope Francis ready for discharge from hospital: lead doctor
Pope Francis' lead doctor has said that the pontiff is ready to leave hospital after registering a significant recovery, with Sunday scheduled as his discharge day.
Pope Francis has been in hospital for more than one month with respiratory-related complications. / Photo: AP
March 23, 2025

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the lead physician overseeing Pope Francis' care, announced that the pontiff will be discharged on Sunday after spending over a month in the hospital receiving treatment for double pneumonia.

“The good news the world and everyone is waiting for is that tomorrow (Sunday) the Holy Father will be discharged. Tomorrow he will return to Santa Marta," Alfieri told reporters on Saturday evening.

Alfieri stated that the decision to discharge the pope was made due to his steady and rapid medical improvement, along with the lifting of his prognosis, according to the Vatican News.

He noted significant improvements in the Pope’s condition over the past week. Alfieri confirmed that when Pope Francis was admitted on February 14, he was suffering from acute respiratory insufficiency caused by a polymicrobial infection, leading to bilateral pneumonia.

Pneumonia treated

This required a combination of pharmacological treatments, he added.

In response to reporters' questions, Alfieri assured that the bilateral pneumonia had been successfully treated, though full recovery will take time.

As a result, the pope has been prescribed at least two months of convalescence, during which he will receive medical care and adequate rest.

The doctor reported that Francis' health is steadily improving, with hopes of resuming work soon, though not immediately at full capacity.

Cooperative patient

He praised the pope as a cooperative patient and confirmed that, despite facing two critical episodes requiring non-invasive ventilation, he was never intubated and remained alert.

Alfieri noted that temporary voice loss is normal after pneumonia and clarified that the pope does not have diabetes. With ongoing rehabilitation, he is expected to gradually return to normal activities, he added.

Throughout his hospitalisation, Pope Francis stayed engaged with church and world affairs, Alfieri said, noting that the pontiff is eager to be discharged, as doctors agree that home recovery is best.

