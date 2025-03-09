WORLD
2 min read
Pope's health significantly improves, Vatican says
Pope Francis's health has significantly improved in the last few days, the Vatican has said in a new update.
Pope's health significantly improves, Vatican says
Ailing Pope Francis continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Italy. / Photo: AP
March 9, 2025

The ailing Pope Francis is showing a good response to therapy in a hospital in Rome, the Vatican said on Saturday.

"The prognosis remains guarded. This morning the Pope prayed in his chapel, while in the afternoon he alternated between resting and working," the Vatican said in a statement.

The clinical condition of the pontiff, age 88, has remained stable over the past few days, showing a positive response to treatment, it added.

"There is therefore a gradual, mild improvement."

Significant improvement

"The Holy Father has been without a fever at all times. Breathing gas exchange has improved; results from blood chemistry and blood count examinations are stable."

The pontiff has been at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14.

He was elected Pope Benedict XVI's successor at age 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.

This is the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced in recent years.

Medical setbacks

In 2022, he cancelled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him walking with a cane or using a wheelchair.

In March 2023, he was hospitalised in Rome with a respiratory infection. A few months later, he underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the pope fell in his quarters, slightly injuring his right arm.

However, the pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

Life-threatening pneumonia

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He has said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuit order.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us