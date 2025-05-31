TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
In recent years, bilateral ties between Türkiye and Hungary have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic and cultural fields.
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors. / Photo: AA
May 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced.

During the conversation on Saturday, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors.

He also noted that upcoming meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Consultation Mechanism will further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish leader also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Orban during the call.

Türkiye and Hungary upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In recent years, their ties have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic, and cultural fields.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan hospital shuts down after alleged paramilitary drone strike
Sudan hospital shuts down after alleged paramilitary drone strike
Sidi Ould Tah: Who is the new African Development Bank boss?
Sidi Ould Tah: Who is the new African Development Bank boss?
By Kudra Maliro
Nigeria detains soldiers, police for allegedly selling weapons to armed groups
Nigeria detains soldiers, police for allegedly selling weapons to armed groups
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Gaza-bound activist aid ship set to sail after earlier attempt saw ship targeted in drone attack
Gaza-bound activist aid ship set to sail after earlier attempt saw ship targeted in drone attack
Kenya bans celebrities, influencers from endorsing gambling platforms
Kenya bans celebrities, influencers from endorsing gambling platforms
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
Erdogan sends off Türkiye's first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye's first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sri Lanka's former ministers jailed up to 25 years for $177,000 corruption
Sri Lanka's former ministers jailed up to 25 years for $177,000 corruption
African Development Bank to launch carbon credits support facility
African Development Bank to launch carbon credits support facility
Heavy rains in Nigeria kill at least 21 people
Heavy rains in Nigeria kill at least 21 people
South African central bank cuts key rate with inflation well-contained
South African central bank cuts key rate with inflation well-contained
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us