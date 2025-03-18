Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has announced that a total of 885,642 Syrians have returned to their homeland after seeking refuge in Türkiye since 2017.

“Initially, returns occurred to the safe zones we created through cross-border operations. Afterwards, returns accelerated with the overthrow of the dictator's regime,” Yilmaz said in a statement on X on Monday.

According to data from the Directorate General of Migration Management, 145,639 Syrians voluntarily returned since December 9, 2024 — just after the regime of Bashar al Assad collapsed in Syria following a lightning attack by opposition forces.

“As the security conditions, basic services and the economic environment improve in Syria, which is in the process of reconstruction, it is expected that these numbers will increase more rapidly,” Yilmaz added.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that a return to everyday life in Syria is extremely important.

“Without a return to normal life, it is not possible for the refugees both in Türkiye and in neighbouring countries to return. We are currently seeing certain developments, albeit to a lesser extent. The important thing is to ensure and establish security and stability,” he said.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president on January 29 for a transitional period.