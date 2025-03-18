BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Nigeria’s official inflation drops in one month
Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, has been navigating a turbulent economic landscape.
Nigeria’s official inflation drops in one month
Food prices in Nigeria spiked after removal of fuel subsidy. / Reuters
March 18, 2025

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 23.18% in February, down from 24.48% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

The statistics agency said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which measures the rate of change in the prices of goods and services, showed that the February 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease by 1.30%.

“Looking at the movement, the February 2025 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 1.30% compared to the January 2025 Headline inflation rate." the agency wrote on X.

The food inflation rate, a crucial indicator for a country with a large population facing food security challenges, was reported at 23.51%.

Troubled economy

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and the 16th largest in the world, has been navigating a surge in a turbulent economic landscape, which analysts mostly link to the lingering effects of the removal of fuel subsidies announced by President Tinubu in May 2023.

TRT Global - Why are food prices crashing in Nigeria?

TRT Global - Food prices dropping in Nigeria after a prolonged cost-of-living crisis has unexpectedly impacted the grain market, with traders experiencing low demand despite reduced prices.

🔗

Nigerian authorities said the costly fuel subsidy regime, a policy designed to keep petrol prices artificially low, became a financial black hole, draining billions from the national treasury and fostering corruption.

The immediate consequence was a sharp spike in fuel prices, triggering a domino effect across the economy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us