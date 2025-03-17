AFRICA
1 min read
Several killed in two attacks in Burkina's restive east
Several people have been killed in insurgent attacks in Burkina Faso's restive east, local and security source have told AFP news agency.
Several killed in two attacks in Burkina's restive east
Burkina Faso has witnessed a surge in insurgent attacks in recent years. / Photo: Reuters
March 17, 2025

Two attacks in Burkina Faso's volatile east have killed at least 12 people with soldiers and civilians among the victims, local and security sources told AFP on Monday.

Burkina Faso has been plagued by insurgent attacks in the past 10 years, leaving an estimated 26,000 soldiers and civilians dead.

The years of violence have forced more than two million people to flee their homes, according to the latest available UN refugee agency figures from March 2023.

"On March 14, hundreds of terrorists attacked a police detachment based in Yamba," a town near Fada N'Gourma, the capital of the eastern region, a police source told AFP.

'Heavy' toll

"The toll is heavy. There are more than a dozen dead and several injured," the source said, adding that the victims were mainly from the police and a volunteer force helping security troops.

Another police source confirmed the attack but said 16 people had been killed.

The source said another attack the following day in Foutouri near the Niger border killed several civilians.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us