AFRICA
1 min read
Fresh protests break out in Mozambique
Clashes reportedly broke out as opposition leader Venancio Mondlane called for a day-long national shutdown on Tuesday.
Fresh protests break out in Mozambique
Protests broke out after October presidential elections. / Reuters
March 18, 2025

Two people have been reportedly been killed in Mozambique's capital Maputo during protests called by the country's main opposition leader on Tuesday.

AFP news agency reports two separate bodies were lying under blankets in pools of blood in the Matola area of Maputo. There is no official confirmation of the casualties.

The clashes between protesters and police reportedly broke out after opposition leader Venancio Mondlane called for a day-long national shutdown.

Mondlane came second in the October 2024 presidential election. Daniel Chapo of the ruling FRELIMO party was declared winner and sworn in earlier this year.

Opposition march

The opposition leader claims he was cheated of victory and called months of demonstrations in which more than 350 people were killed by police, according to local civil society group Plataforma Decide.

'A divided country': What's happening in Mozambique? - TRT Afrika

Christmas in Mozambique was overshadowed by violent protests that erupted after a top court ruling in contested elections, leading to 1,500 prisoners escaping from a high-security prison near Maputo.

🔗

Earlier this month, at least 14 people were injured when police dispersed an opposition march, according to reports.

Efforts for talks between the government and the opposition have been largely unsuccessful.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us