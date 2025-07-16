South African and Zambian players have dominated the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations team of the tournament at the group stage that was announced on Wednesday.

The team showcases the standout performers so far in the tournament taking place in Morocco, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said.

Eight teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament that start on Friday. They are Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ghana and Mali.

South Africa’s head coach, Desiree Ellis, has been awarded best coach of the group stage.

Her Banyana Banyana team, the defending champions, were unbeaten in the group phase and topped their group with seven goals scored and just one conceded.

Three South African players selected in the Best XI are defenders Bambanani Mbane and Fikile Magama, together with midfielder Refiloe Jane.

Zambian players on the team are forwards Racheal Kundananji and Barbra Banda, alongside defender Lushomo Mweemba.

Other players on the list are:

Goalkeeper: Chloé N’Gazi (Algeria)

Defenders: Ashleigh Plumptre (Nigeria)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)

Forward: Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal)