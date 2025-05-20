AFRICA
Madagascar polio outbreak over: WHO
The outbreak of variant type 1 polio in Madagascar has been declared over, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Polio is an infectious viral disease, spreading through contact with infected substances. / Photo: AP
14 hours ago

In a statement, the WHO said that no new cases have been reported since September 2023, marking a "milestone" in the country's ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

In September 2023, the outbreak peaked with 287 cases, including 45 of acute flaccid paralysis, 44 community cases, and 198 positive wastewater detections.

“The progress made in recent years in the immunisation and eradication of polio is a hopeful sign,” said Mialy Rajoelina, Madagascar’s first lady and immunisation ambassador.

Serious health risk

She called for continued action, raising awareness and collaboration to “give every child a healthy future.”

The outbreak, which began in 2020 and posed a serious health risk to children under five and unvaccinated adults, spread across 30 districts in 13 regions in the East African island country.

Polio is an infectious viral disease, spreading through contact with infected faeces or contaminated food and water, and can invade the nervous system, leading to paralysis.

