AFRICA
1 min read
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
The death toll in Nigeria has climbed to 151 deaths, with over 3,018 people displaced, authorities say.
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria over deadly floods
Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria for deadly floods / Reuters
a day ago

Türkiye has extended condolences to the victims of deadly floods in Nigeria's Niger State.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger state, Nigeria," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria," it added.

The death toll from severe flooding in Mokwa, in north-central Niger State, has climbed to more than 150, according to an update from authorities.

"The current death toll is 151," Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said following torrential rains that struck late Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

He said a total of "3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away."

The downpour caused widespread destruction, washing away homes and infrastructure, including roads and two bridges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan hospital shuts down after alleged paramilitary drone strike
Sudan hospital shuts down after alleged paramilitary drone strike
Sidi Ould Tah: Who is the new African Development Bank boss?
Sidi Ould Tah: Who is the new African Development Bank boss?
By Kudra Maliro
Nigeria detains soldiers, police for allegedly selling weapons to armed groups
Nigeria detains soldiers, police for allegedly selling weapons to armed groups
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Gaza-bound activist aid ship set to sail after earlier attempt saw ship targeted in drone attack
Gaza-bound activist aid ship set to sail after earlier attempt saw ship targeted in drone attack
Kenya bans celebrities, influencers from endorsing gambling platforms
Kenya bans celebrities, influencers from endorsing gambling platforms
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
Ugandan lawmakers approve $568 million loan for Museveni's government
Erdogan sends off Türkiye's first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye's first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sri Lanka's former ministers jailed up to 25 years for $177,000 corruption
Sri Lanka's former ministers jailed up to 25 years for $177,000 corruption
African Development Bank to launch carbon credits support facility
African Development Bank to launch carbon credits support facility
Heavy rains in Nigeria kill at least 21 people
Heavy rains in Nigeria kill at least 21 people
South African central bank cuts key rate with inflation well-contained
South African central bank cuts key rate with inflation well-contained
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us