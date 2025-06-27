The Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) has appointed Barthélémy Ngatsono as head coach, a significant technical overhaul for its A' national team as the nation prepares for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The move marks a return to national duty for Ngatsono, who previously coached the senior Red Devils and now takes on a crucial role as Congo aims for its fifth CHAN finals appearance.

FECOFOOT says it desires to reset and re-energise the team, retaining only physical trainer Éric Moukouyou from the previous setup.

The new leadership is expected to “bring renewed intensity and tactical discipline” ahead of the tournament jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2 to 30.

Congo has been drawn into Group D, widely considered the "group of death", alongside reigning champions Senegal, West African giants Nigeria, and Sudan.

Ngatsono will be supported by assistant coach Cédric Nanitelamio, both of whom recently obtained CAF A coaching licences, CAF online reports.



Their appointment follows a growing trend among African federations to place increasing trust in homegrown coaching talents. With both Ngatsono and Nanitelamio being products of CAF’s licensing programme.