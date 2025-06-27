SPORTS
1 min read
Congo-Brazzaville revamps coaching team ahead of CHAN tournament
Congo-Brazzaville has been drawn into Group D, widely considered the "group of death".
Congo-Brazzaville revamps coaching team ahead of CHAN tournament
Ngatsono recently obtained a CAF A coaching licence. / CAF
20 hours ago

The Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) has appointed Barthélémy Ngatsono as head coach, a significant technical overhaul for its A' national team as the nation prepares for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The move marks a return to national duty for Ngatsono, who previously coached the senior Red Devils and now takes on a crucial role as Congo aims for its fifth CHAN finals appearance.

FECOFOOT says it desires to reset and re-energise the team, retaining only physical trainer Éric Moukouyou from the previous setup.

The new leadership is expected to “bring renewed intensity and tactical discipline” ahead of the tournament jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2 to 30.

RELATEDTRT Global - 2024 CHAN tournament draw released

Congo has been drawn into Group D, widely considered the "group of death", alongside reigning champions Senegal, West African giants Nigeria, and Sudan.

Ngatsono will be supported by assistant coach Cédric Nanitelamio, both of whom recently obtained CAF A coaching licences, CAF online reports.

Their appointment follows a growing trend among African federations to place increasing trust in homegrown coaching talents. With both Ngatsono and Nanitelamio being products of CAF’s licensing programme.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Developing countries face record-high public debt burden: UN agency
Scores injured in Malawi protests against electoral body's alleged bias
At least 100 'bandits' killed in Nigeria
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
Trump's claim on impact of Iran nuclear site attacks 'exaggerated': Khamenei
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu signs major tax overhaul
Heavy police deployment in Togo capital after protests
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan
Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment
Kenya anti-government protests were 'terrorism' - interior minister
Everybody said Zohran Mamdani couldn't win New York primary, but young voters had other plans
By Sadiq S Bhat
School stampede kills 29 children in Central African Republic
US firms pledge trade deals at Africa summit after Trump's aid cuts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us