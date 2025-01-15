SPORTS
2024 CHAN tournament draw released
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the draw for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.
The 2024 CHAN tournament, which was supposed to start from February 1 to 28, has since been postponed to August 2025. / Photo: CAF / Others
Kenya, which is one of the three host countries, are in Group A with Morocco, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Tanzania, the other 2024 CHAN host nation, are in Group B alongside Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

Uganda, the third and final host country, are in Group C with Niger and Guinea, as they await two qualifier spots to be filled and added to the group.

2024 CHAN postponed

In Group D, are Senegal, Congo Republic, Sudan and Nigeria. The draw results were announced in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Wednesday.

The 2024 CHAN tournament, which was supposed to start from February 1 to 28, has since been postponed to August after the three host nations remained behind schedule in facility preparation.

CHAN is a 19-team football tournament involving national teams which field home-based players only.

The tournament's inaugural edition was held in 2009 to give more opportunity to home-based players after the number of foreign-based players in African national teams increased sharply.

