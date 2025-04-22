AFRICA
Ghana's President Mahama suspends country's chief justice
Three separate petitions had been lodged seeking her removal from office, although the allegations against her have not been publicly disclosed.
Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was sworn into office in June 2023. / Others
April 22, 2025

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday suspended the West African nation's chief justice effective immediately pending the outcome of a probe, a statement said.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is Ghana's third female justice and was sworn into office in June 2023. She presided over the swearing-in ceremony of President Mahama in January for his second term.

Three separate petitions had been lodged seeking her removal from office, although the allegations against her have not been publicly disclosed.

After consultations with the Council of State, the president "determined that a prima facie case has been established," and a committee has been set up to look at the petitions, according to the statement from the president’s office.

Justice Torkornoo survived a removal request earlier this year when President Akufo-Addo said a petition to have her removed from the bench had "several deficiencies.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
