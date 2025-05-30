AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria detains soldiers, police for allegedly selling weapons to armed groups
Authorities did not elaborate on the types and numbers of weapons sold but said the suspects would be prosecuted.
Nigeria is battling insecurity on many fronts. / Getty Images
2 hours ago

The Nigerian military has detained over two dozen soldiers and members of the police force over sales of weapons from military stockpiles to armed groups, including terrorists, a spokesperson said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and biggest energy producer, is battling insecurity on many fronts, including a long-running insurgency in the northeast and kidnappings by armed gangs, particularly in the northwest.

Captain Reuben Kovangiya, spokesperson for the military's anti-insurgency operation, said the arrests were part of a crackdown on racketeering involving ammunition.

Local media reported that 18 soldiers, 15 policemen and eight civilians were taken into custody.

Ammunition racketeering

"It is part of the counter-arms and ammunition racketeering operation conducted in every theatre of operations," Kovangiya told Reuters. "If any personnel engage in any act that is inimical to the system, they are arrested and tried."

Kovangiya did not elaborate on the types and numbers of weapons sold but said the suspects would be prosecuted.

Nigeria has this year experienced a surge in attacks by terrorists from Boko Haram group and its offshoot, Daesh, who have overrun some military bases in the northeastern state of Borno. In the course of most of the raids, they seized weapons from army bases.

SOURCE:Reuters
