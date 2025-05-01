A British citizen is under investigation in Nigeria after being arrested for alleged involvement in arms smuggling amid insecurity in the West African country.

Initial reports in the Nigerian media suggested that the suspect is a British army officer.

However, the British High Commission in Nigeria denied the reports, saying the man is no longer a serving member of the UK military.

In a statement on Wednesday, the high commission said the suspect had been discharged after serving as a junior rank in the UK Armed Forces Reserves.

“The individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces," a spokesperson for the British High Commission said.

Airport arrest

It said it cannot release additional personal details regarding the suspect, citing obligations under the UK’s Data Protection Act.

The suspect was reportedly intercepted by security operatives in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, as he attempted to board a flight to the UK, according to local reports.

Local news outlets last week reported the suspect is a British citizen of Nigerian descent and that his arrest was linked to alleged procurement of illegal arms in the oil-rich Delta region.

The oil-rich Delta region has over the years been affected by instability amid clashes between government troops and armed groups fighting for greater share of oil wealth, but often engage in kidnappings for ransom and destruction of oil facilities, costing the Nigerian economy billions of dollars in revenue.

Calls for deeper probe

The West African country has also been grappling with deadly violence by terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as armed kidnapping gangs in the north of the country.

Analysts have always questioned the groups’ sources of funds and weapons, some alluding to external support.

Following the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency, a senior American official alleged that the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, had helped in funding terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

Campaigners marched to the British High Commission earlier this week to urge the British government to cooperate with the Nigerian authorities in investigating the latest matter involving a UK citizen. The Nigerian authorities have yet to give details.