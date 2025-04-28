Suspected terrorists have killed at least 22 people and wounded several others in two separate attacks over the weekend in northeastern Nigeria, residents and police said, the latest incidents in a region plagued by armed violence.

Nigeria has been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast region, primarily driven by the terrorist group Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP.

In Borno state, suspected militants ambushed and killed 10 civilians and two security officials in an attack on Saturday, said Mohammed Shehu Timta, emir of Borno's Gwoza area. Two others sustained injuries in the attack.

In neighbouring Adamawa state, suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed 10 people and wounded several others in an attack against Kopre village, also on Saturday, residents said.

The attack targeted hunters and civilian joint task force (CJTF) members. Police have deployed additional officers to Kopre, which is in Adamawa’s Hong district, police spokesperson Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Borno's governor acknowledged that Boko Haram had renewed attacks and kidnappings, reversing previous gains by security forces.