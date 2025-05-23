TÜRKİYE
TRT World wins four awards at 2025 New York Festivals
TRT World is recognised across multiple categories, ranging from investigative journalism to international affairs and promotional content.
Holy Redemption features exclusive undercover footage captured by TRT World teams who infiltrated illegal radical Jewish settler groups in the occupied West Bank. / TRT Global
May 23, 2025

TRT World has clinched four prestigious awards at the 2025 New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Awards, reaffirming its position as a leading voice in international journalism and documentary filmmaking.

The Turkish state broadcaster was recognised across multiple categories, ranging from investigative journalism to international affairs and promotional content.

One of the most notable accolades came in the Investigative Journalism category, where TRT World received the Gold Trophy for its documentary Holy Redemption.

The same production also earned a Silver Trophy in the International Affairs category.

Holy Redemption features exclusive undercover footage captured by TRT World teams who infiltrated illegal radical Jewish settler groups in the occupied West Bank.

The documentary offers a rare, in-depth look at the systematic expropriation of Palestinian land, human rights violations, and the everyday hardships faced by civilians in the region. With a bold and unflinching journalistic approach, the film highlights how international law is often ignored in these territories.

Another Silver Trophy was awarded in the News Program Promotion category for the TRT World Anniversary Promo, a visually compelling piece created to mark the network’s ninth anniversary. The promotional film effectively conveyed the channel’s editorial direction and global vision to its audience.

In the Current Affairs category, Yemen: The Third Frontier also won a Silver Trophy.

The documentary explores the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict in Yemen and reveals the lesser-known aspects of the war.

The production features rare access to the Galaxy Leader—the first vessel seized by Houthi forces—and presents powerful footage from the frontlines. Through this lens, TRT World brings global attention to the worsening hunger crisis, limited access to healthcare, and lack of humanitarian aid in Yemen.

These awards mark a significant achievement for TRT World and underscore its growing influence on the global media stage.

The recognition also reflects the channel’s continued commitment to high-quality journalism and its mission to bring underreported stories to international audiences.

