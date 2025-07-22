The Malian army said it neutralised Souleymane Ag Bakawa, one of the key leaders of the Daesh terror group in the Sahel.

Bakawa, who headed a group infamous for terrorising citizens in the city of Menaka and neighbouring areas, was killed in combat operations conducted in Tinfadimata in the Menaka region of northeastern Mali, according to a statement.

He was directly involved in several kidnappings of civilians as well as in targeted assassinations of army personnel and innocent civilians, the military said.

“Through this rigorously planned and professionally executed operation, the army reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defend the integrity of the national territory, to protect the population and to eradicate all terrorist threats to our nation,” it said.

‘Sovereign Mali’

The army called on citizens to remain vigilant and have confidence in their defence and security forces, saying it is relentlessly pursuing the fight for a united, stable and sovereign Mali.

The Malian Armed Forces, on Sunday, said it neutralised around 70 terrorists in a series of operations across the country from July 15 to 19 targeting armed groups in the regions of Menaka, Segou, Kidal, and Timbuktu.

The army said it also destroyed several terrorist bases and vehicles during coordinated counterterrorism operations. Air support was provided by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a regional bloc made up of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The West African country has been battling a prolonged security crisis since 2012, fuelled by armed separatist factions and terrorist networks, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.