DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
The Doha declaration includes a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern DRC, and an agreement for the two sides to open direct talkss towards comprehensive peace.
M23 rebels claimed vast territories in eastern DR Congo at the beginning of the year. / Getty
July 22, 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo is "close" to peace, its interior minister said, referencing the signing of a ceasefire with the Rwandan-backed armed group M23.

The two sides signed a declaration of principles on Saturday in Doha, which included a "permanent ceasefire", after three months of talks in Qatar.

"Peace is a choice," said interior minister Jacquemain Shabani, adding that after decades of instability "I am confident and fully convinced that we are close to peace".

The population must be "prepared to move towards this objective" and it was necessary to make "concessions", he said during a joint briefing late Monday with communications minister Patrick Muyaya.

Roadmap to peace

Thousands were killed in a lightning offensive by the M23 in January and February, in which the group seized vast swathes of territory in the DRC, including the key eastern provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

The Doha declaration includes a roadmap for restoring state authority in eastern DRC, and an agreement for the two sides to open direct negotiations towards a comprehensive peace agreement.

"We want a definitive peace, a lasting peace," said Muyaya.

Previous ceasefire agreements for eastern DRC have collapsed.

The front line has stabilised since February, but fighting was still breaking out regularly between the M23 and multiple pro-government militias.

Rich in natural resources, eastern DRC has been wracked by conflict for more than three decades, creating a humanitarian crisis and forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

SOURCE:AP
