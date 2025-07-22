WORLD
2 min read
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
The virus is spreading beyond Indian Ocean into Africa, South Asia, and Europe, says WHO's team lead on arboviruses.
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
Chikungunya disease is spread by mosquitoes. / Reuters
July 22, 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the world could face a repeat of the 2005 chikungunya epidemic unless urgent action is taken to contain the virus' spread.

"Chikungunya is not a widely known disease, but it’s already circulating in 119 countries, placing 5.6 billion people at risk," Diana Rojas Alvarez, WHO's team lead on arboviruses, said during a UN briefing.

The mosquito-borne virus causes fever, rash, and severe joint pain that can last for weeks or lead to long-term disabilities in up to 40% of patients.

Since early 2025, major outbreaks have erupted across Indian Ocean islands, including La Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius, where one-third of La Reunion's population is estimated to have been infected, Rojas said.

According to her, the virus is now spreading further into Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, while South Asia is seeing continued outbreaks following India’s 2024 epidemic.

Limiting infections

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have reported a rise in cases, and imported infections have been detected in Europe, including local transmission in France and suspected cases in Italy.

"The pattern mirrors what we saw in 2004–2005," Rojas warned. "We must act now to avoid history repeating itself."

She emphasised the urgency for countries where Aedes mosquitoes are present to boost surveillance and mosquito control efforts.

Although cases are now declining with the onset of winter in the Indian Ocean, she stressed that early detection and rapid response are key to limiting infections and preventing long-term health and economic burdens.

WHO is assisting countries by deploying experts, training health workers, and supporting vector control measures, she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
US exports more crude to Nigeria than it imports for first time in history
Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call
Zimbabwe road accident kills at least 17 people
Opposition leader Mondlane charged over Mozambique's violent protests in 2024
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us