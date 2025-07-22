AFRICA
1 min read
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
Sudan's health ministry has reported 1,307 new cholera cases and 18 deaths caused by the disease in one week.
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
Cholera outbreak, which has killed dozens of people, was declared in Sudan in August 2024. / Photo: Reuters
July 22, 2025

Sudan's health ministry has reported 1,307 new cholera cases and 18 related deaths in a week-long period.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the cases were documented in 12 of Sudan's 18 states between July 12 and 18, raising the total caseload since the start of the outbreak in August 2024 to 91,034 infections, including 2,302 deaths across 17 states.

The highest number of cases last week was recorded in Tawila, North Darfur, with 519 infections, followed by 236 cases in Qeissan, Blue Nile State.

By comparison, the ministry reported 674 cholera cases and 13 deaths the previous week, between July 5 and 11.

Collapse of Sudan's infrastructure

The ongoing cholera outbreak has coincided with a broader collapse in Sudan's infrastructure due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
US exports more crude to Nigeria than it imports for first time in history
Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call
Zimbabwe road accident kills at least 17 people
Opposition leader Mondlane charged over Mozambique's violent protests in 2024
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us