Sudan's health ministry has reported 1,307 new cholera cases and 18 related deaths in a week-long period.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the cases were documented in 12 of Sudan's 18 states between July 12 and 18, raising the total caseload since the start of the outbreak in August 2024 to 91,034 infections, including 2,302 deaths across 17 states.

The highest number of cases last week was recorded in Tawila, North Darfur, with 519 infections, followed by 236 cases in Qeissan, Blue Nile State.

By comparison, the ministry reported 674 cholera cases and 13 deaths the previous week, between July 5 and 11.

Collapse of Sudan's infrastructure

The ongoing cholera outbreak has coincided with a broader collapse in Sudan's infrastructure due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million others, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.