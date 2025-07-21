Ukraine has proposed holding the next round of negotiations with Russia in Türkiye, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the meeting should address the return of prisoners of war, the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, and the groundwork for a potential leaders’ summit.

Speaking to Ukrainian ambassadors in Kiev on Monday, Zelenskyy said Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, put forward the proposal, underlining that “truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders.”

He urged diplomats to secure international support for the format.

“The agenda from our side is clear,” Zelenskyy said on X. “I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework.”

What are Ukraine’s key priorities?

As Ukraine prepares for the possible third round of such talks, Zelenskyy outlined key diplomatic priorities, including expanding international sanctions against Russia, securing more air defence systems, and increasing the supply and funding of drones.

He said that while Ukraine has achieved unprecedented global cooperation, new formats are required.

“From the Danish model to Czech artillery initiatives to French Mirages boosting our aviation… now the priority is drones, all types,” he said.

Referring to frozen Russian assets and legal arbitration victories, he called for creativity in turning those into resources for Ukraine’s defence.

He also mentioned ongoing coordination with President Donald Trump’s administration on air defence and joint drone initiatives.

Zelenskyy further emphasised Ukraine’s partnerships beyond NATO and the EU, naming formats such as Ukraine–Northern Europe, Ukraine–Southeast Europe, and the Crimean Platform, along with the special partnership with Türkiye.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian president said Kiev proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia for "next week," stressing the importance of a leaders’ meeting to advance peace efforts, saying Ukraine was ready.

Will Russia respond?

Russian officials have not yet officially responded to the recent proposal, though local media outlets, including state news agency RIA, confirmed the proposal, citing sources close to Moscow's negotiation team.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that as soon as there was a definitive understanding of the date for the next round of talks, then Moscow would announce it.

"There is our draft memorandum, there is a draft memorandum that has been handed over by the Ukrainian side. There is to be an exchange of views and talks on these two drafts, which are diametrically opposed so far," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is under increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump to show progress towards ending the conflict, turned down a previous challenge from Zelenskyy to meet him in person.

Putin has repeatedly said he does not see Zelenskyy as a legitimate leader because Ukraine, which is under martial law, did not hold new elections when his five-year mandate expired last year.

Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on 16 May and 2 June, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers. But the two sides have made no breakthrough towards a ceasefire or a settlement to end almost three and a half years of war.

Trump said last week he would impose new sanctions in 50 days on Russia and countries that buy its exports if there is no deal before then to end the conflict.