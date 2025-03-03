Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has offered support to its player Calvin Bassey after the defender faced online racist abuse following his club’s FA Cup win over Manchester United.

The federation termed the abuse as “unacceptable actions” and said it was keen on a “safe, inclusive, and respectful environment” for players.

“Calvin has our unwavering support, and together, we will continue to fight against racism in football and society,” NFF said in a statement on social platform, X.

Bassey’s club Fulham and the Premier League have also condemned the racist and homophobic abuse faced by the defender.

Bassey’s goal

The Nigerian international gave his side the lead before halftime in the match that ended 1-1 at Old Trafford before Fulham overcame the hosts on penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United," Fulham said in a statement on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

Identify perpetrators

The club said they are working with the relevant authorities to identify the perpetrators and take the "strongest form of action against them."

"We will offer our full support to Calvin and the club. We work with social media companies and authorities to help ensure any individuals found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion," Fulham added.

Fulham host Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 29.