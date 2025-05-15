logo
english
CLIMATE CHANGE
African women sow survival strategies amid climate change
African women, once sidelined in agricultural decision-making, are leading the charge in the battle against climate change, turning necessity into innovation to ensure food security and protect livelihoods.
African women sow survival strategies amid climate change
Fresh explosions in Port Sudan, army launches anti-aircraft missiles
There have been fresh explosions on Wednesday morning in Port Sudan as violence escalates.
Fresh explosions in Port Sudan, army launches anti-aircraft missiles
Algeria seizes 1.65 million ecstasy pills in major drug bust
Algerian authorities have seized 1.65 million ecstasy pills and arrested nine suspects involved in an international "criminal network operating between Morocco and France."
Algeria seizes 1.65 million ecstasy pills in major drug bust
Opinion
opinion
Rhino poaching drops in South Africa
The government attributes the year-on-year success partly to a dehorning programme in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the hardest-hit by poaching.
US withdraws from climate finance deal, S. Africa says
Africa's food production at higher 'risk'
Carbon taxes, carbon credits explained in simple terms
Mauritius shuts key airport as tropical storm approaches
DRC: Torrential rains kill dozens in Kinshasa
The victims either drowned or were killed when the walls of their homes collapsed, officials say.
DRC: Torrential rains kill dozens in Kinshasa
Nothing goes to waste in Ndoubanadji's biogas start-up in Chad
A Chadian start-up that recycles organic waste into biogas is spurring the country's energy transition by relying on simple engineering and the principles of social entrepreneurship.
Nothing goes to waste in Ndoubanadji's biogas start-up in Chad
Algeria to import one million sheep for Eid
The move by the Algerian government comes amid soaring demand and rising costs.
Algeria to import one million sheep for Eid
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us