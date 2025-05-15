African women sow survival strategies amid climate changeAfrican women sow survival strategies amid climate change
African women, once sidelined in agricultural decision-making, are leading the charge in the battle against climate change, turning necessity into innovation to ensure food security and protect livelihoods.African women, once sidelined in agricultural decision-making, are leading the charge in the battle against climate change, turning necessity into innovation to ensure food security and protect livelihoods.
Fresh explosions in Port Sudan, army launches anti-aircraft missilesFresh explosions in Port Sudan, army launches anti-aircraft missiles
There have been fresh explosions on Wednesday morning in Port Sudan as violence escalates.There have been fresh explosions on Wednesday morning in Port Sudan as violence escalates.
Algeria seizes 1.65 million ecstasy pills in major drug bustAlgeria seizes 1.65 million ecstasy pills in major drug bust
Algerian authorities have seized 1.65 million ecstasy pills and arrested nine suspects involved in an international "criminal network operating between Morocco and France."Algerian authorities have seized 1.65 million ecstasy pills and arrested nine suspects involved in an international "criminal network operating between Morocco and France."
Rhino poaching drops in South Africa
The government attributes the year-on-year success partly to a dehorning programme in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the hardest-hit by poaching.The government attributes the year-on-year success partly to a dehorning programme in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the hardest-hit by poaching.
Nothing goes to waste in Ndoubanadji's biogas start-up in ChadNothing goes to waste in Ndoubanadji's biogas start-up in Chad
A Chadian start-up that recycles organic waste into biogas is spurring the country's energy transition by relying on simple engineering and the principles of social entrepreneurship.A Chadian start-up that recycles organic waste into biogas is spurring the country's energy transition by relying on simple engineering and the principles of social entrepreneurship.