By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

What goes into your bin might be exactly what Benjamin Ndoubanadji is looking for.

This mechanical engineer has made it his mission to redefine how his native Chad approaches waste, recycling what millions of others dump into a valuable resource.

As a social entrepreneur focused on scalable innovation, he isn't just helping manage mounds of organic waste that would otherwise choke neighbourhoods in Chad's capital city of N'Djamena.

Benjamin's organisation GAZINT collects and transforms organic waste into biogas, which is now an alternative energy solution that thousands in N'Djamena rely on.

Biogas is a renewable energy source produced from the anaerobic digestion of organic waste like scraps of food and manure.

An added advantage is that it is environment-friendly, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by capturing harmful methane before it can pollute the atmosphere.

Envisioning the future

GAZINT's contribution to the local energy landscape aligns with an initiative by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to encourage many African countries such as Burundi and Mauritania to invest in this sector and reduce the energy divide.

"My goal is to integrate sustainable energy solutions to aid the energy transition and reduce carbon footprint. I am determined to impact society and the environment positively," Benjamin tells TRT Afrika.

As he assembles a biodigester, it becomes clear that the core of Benjamin's scientific philosophy is simplicity. The contraption includes a metal mechanism with a chamber where waste is broken down anaerobically and an outlet for extracting biogas and digestate.

The assembly can produce between 6 and 12kg of gas from 200kg of waste.

Energy disparities

World Bank data highlights the stark reality of energy inequity worldwide.

In 2022, 685 million people were without electricity, and 2.1 billion were still dependent on harmful cooking fuels.

While GAZINT's biogas output is primarily used for cooking, Benjamin hopes to scale production enough for it also to become an alternative source of electricity in Chad.

"I feel fortunate to be working at the confluence of two sectors (mechanical engineering and energy transition) that have always fascinated me," he says.

Before launching his start-up, Benjamin spent years observing local waste management cycles to glean crucial information that would inform his scientific approach.

He realised that most of the time, waste thrown in the bin makes it to the nearest dump and rots away instead of being recycled.

With residents of N'Djaména alone producing 600 tonnes of waste daily, Benjamin and his start-up team had their work cut out for them. Collecting this organic waste is still a challenge, which GAZINT plans to ease by engaging the local population in the effort and providing them the means to do so.

Benjamin's start-up has a sales target of 200 biodigesters a month this year. It also plans to distribute the company's other products, including eco-friendly coal and intelligent cookers, throughout the five districts of N'Djamena.

"I consider myself a defender of the environment," the entrepreneur tells TRT Afrika.

"I aim to integrate sustainable energy solutions into daily life and contribute to energy transition. For me, innovation must go hand in hand with preserving the planet, and I hope my projects play a part in this."