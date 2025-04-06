Heavy downpours in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa have left around 30 people dead while wrecking havoc in the central African megacity, an official told AFP on Sunday.

"There are many wounded who have been evacuated and for the moment we are in the 30s for the number of dead" from Saturday's torrential, Patricien Gongo Abakazi, Kinshasa's provincial minister of public health told AFP.

The victims either drowned or were killed when the walls of their homes collapsed, the doctor added.

This comes as the country grapples with an armed conflict, resulting in thousands of deaths in the past four months alone.

After the rain poured down overnight Friday to Saturday, the rising water levels devastated several outlying and impoverished suburbs of the metropolis of some 17 million people.

The rising waters likewise cut off traffic on the national road one, Kinshasa's main thoroughfare which takes drivers from the centre to the airport, as well as in many neighbouring districts.

Flooding frequently affects Kinshasa, which sits on the bank of the banks of River Congo, Africa's second-largest after the Nile.