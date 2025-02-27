CLIMATE CHANGE
Mauritius shuts key airport as tropical storm approaches
Tropical Storm Garance, located approximately 440 kilometres northwest of Mauritius, was rapidly gaining strength, the Mauritius weather service say.
Authorities say the SSR International Airport (SSRIA) will close temporarily. / Others
By Ishaq Khalid
February 27, 2025

Mauritius has closed its Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (SSRIA) after the Mauritius Meteorological Services issued a Category 3 cyclone warning.

The airport's operator, Airports of Mauritius (AML), announced the closure due to the intensifying Tropical Storm Garance.

"Further to the issue of a Cyclone Warning Class 3 (Three) by the Mauritius Meteorological Services, Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd. (AML) wishes to inform intending passengers and the general public that SSR International Airport (SSRIA) will close temporarily on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, as from 19:10H (Local Time), until further notice," stated AML in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, AML had alerted the public to the approaching storm “in the close vicinity of Mauritius and to the expected deterioration in weather conditions as it continues to approach the country," AML explained.

Reviewed flights

Authorities also informed passengers several airlines have decided to review their flight schedule for Wednesday, 26 February, and Thursday, 27 February 2025."

The storm, located approximately 440 kilometres northwest of Mauritius, was rapidly gaining strength, the Mauritius Weather Service says.

The forecasts show strong winds, with speeds reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour, are expected early Thursday and advised residents to avoid the sea.

"Intending passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for further information on the status of their flights and not to proceed to the airport unless receiving confirmation of the revised departure time," AML cautioned.

