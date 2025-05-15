White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programmeWhite South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.
Di announcement come as di White House dey face plenty criticism over aggressive trade policies wey see Trump put heavy tariffs on kontris around di world.Di announcement come as di White House dey face plenty criticism over aggressive trade policies wey see Trump put heavy tariffs on kontris around di world.
Di 1881 masterpiece wey dem dey call "Preparing Coffee" become top seller, dis na historic moment for Ottoman art for global stage.Di 1881 masterpiece wey dem dey call "Preparing Coffee" become top seller, dis na historic moment for Ottoman art for global stage.
"No Other Land" capture di four-year struggle of Palestinian activists wey dey fight against house demolition for Israeli-occupied West Bank."No Other Land" capture di four-year struggle of Palestinian activists wey dey fight against house demolition for Israeli-occupied West Bank.
African women wey some pipo dey sideline for agricultural decision-making dey lead di charge for di battle against climate change.African women wey some pipo dey sideline for agricultural decision-making dey lead di charge for di battle against climate change.
Mpox, wey one time dey confined to specific regions, don turn to continental crisis, as e dey spread fast as health authorities dey race against time to reduce im impact.Mpox, wey one time dey confined to specific regions, don turn to continental crisis, as e dey spread fast as health authorities dey race against time to reduce im impact.