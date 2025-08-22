Giraffe na one kind fine animal wey dey Africa, dem long neck and di spot wey dey dia body dey make dem stand out. But now, scientists don find say na four different giraffe species dey for di continent, according to new research wey dem release on Thursday.

Before now, researchers bin dey see all giraffe for Africa as one species. But new data and genetic study don make di International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) task force divide giraffe into four groups: Northern, Reticulated, Masai, and Southern giraffes.

Over di past ten years, key studies don show say di four species get big difference, na wetin Michael Brown, wey be researcher for Windhoek, Namibia, and dey work with IUCN, explain. E talk say di way wey we classify giraffe dey important because "each species get dia own population size, wahala, and wetin dem need for conservation." If we just put all giraffe together, e go make di matter no clear.

For example, Northern giraffes wey dey Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Central African Republic dey face plenty wahala from hunting and political katakata. Masai giraffes wey dey Kenya and Tanzania dey lose dia habitat because people dey turn open savanna to cattle grazing land and farmland.

Stuart Pimm, wey be ecologist for Duke University, talk say di decision to divide giraffe into four species na correct one and e don tey wey dem suppose do am.

Before, scientists dey focus on di spot pattern for giraffe body, but di new classification use modern techniques like genetic data and anatomical study wey show say di species get difference, like di shape of dia skull.