Washington, DC — Na di first week of school afta di summer break for Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pencil dem sharp, notebook dem fresh. Pikin dem dey waka go Annunciation Catholic Church for quick back-to-school prayer.
Na dat time gunshot scatter di quiet Wednesday morning. Two pikin dem, eight and ten years old, dem shoot dem die. Seventeen oda people wound, fourteen na children.
Teachers dey carry students pass broken windows, glass pieces full ground, and corridor wey fear don full everywhere. Outside, one 23-year-old man, Robin Westman, run go parking lot, kill himself.
Minneapolis, wey Mississippi River divide, and wey people sabi for parks and lakes, wake up to di sad news: di 287th mass shooting for 2025 inside US, according to Gun Violence Archive report. Thousands don wound, hundreds don die.
Di gunman, according to police, use three guns, fire plenty bullets, and try block di church door for one side.
Westman no get any criminal record. Police and FBI talk say na only am do di thing. E carry rifle, shotgun, pistol, and fire plenty bullets through di church window wey children dey.
For di gun wey e use, e write things like: "Kill Donald Trump," "Where is your God?" "For the Children," "Nuke India." Di message mix political vex, religious wahala, and xenophobia. Investigators never see any group wey e dey follow. Dem dey check e online activity now.
Dem find one YouTube channel wey e delete, wey show di attack live, videos of di weapons, and some kind coded messages. Minnesota authorities talk say Westman dey take some antipsychotic medicine. Social media dey speculate say e get personal wahala, but dem never confirm am.
Federal officials talk say Westman na transgender. According to court document, e change e name from Robert to Robin for 2020, and e mama sign di paper. Before di name change, Westman attend Annunciation school reach eighth grade, according to Minnesota Star Tribune.
Westman uncle, Bob Heleringer, wey be former Kentucky state lawmaker, talk say, "I wish say na me e shoot instead of di innocent children."
Di shooting leave Minneapolis for confusion. Parents dey rush hospital with phone for hand. Teachers dey guide children wey dey fear. Neighbours and first responders dey try understand wetin happen. People dey light candle and drop toys for di church door.
Minneapolis don see violence before, but dis one add another layer: mass shooting wey target children for school and church. People dey ask how Westman take get di guns. Dem dey try piece together e life, e mind, and wetin lead to di attack.
Reports talk say di writings for di weapons be like manifesto wey scatter. Anti-Trump message, anti-Christian talk, xenophobic threats. E no get clear plan. Officials dey warn make people no simplify di matter: na mix of delusion, hate, and opportunity.
Di victims still dey receive treatment for Children’s Minnesota hospital. Some don discharge. Di hospital talk say, "Our thoughts dey with di victims, dia families, and di community wey dis violence affect."
By Wednesday afternoon, na di shooting everybody dey talk about for Minneapolis. First responders dey work with schools, volunteers and clergy dey meet parents to offer counseling. People dey light candle for di church entrance. Grief dey mix with shock.
Di city mayor, Jacob Frey, talk say, "We get more guns for dis country pass people. We no fit just dey talk say e no go happen again, and e go still dey happen. We must act."
US President Donald Trump and oda leaders don react. Trump confirm say FBI don start investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel talk say dem dey investigate di shooting as hate crime and terrorism.
Democrats don renew dia call for stricter gun laws as mass shootings dey turn normal for US. For White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defend di power of prayer afta some people criticize say prayer no dey enough to protect children.
As di investigation dey go on, di answer for Minneapolis still dey unclear. Di reality na heartbreak: small pikin life and prayers cut short by bullets.