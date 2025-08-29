Washington, DC — Na di first week of school afta di summer break for Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pencil dem sharp, notebook dem fresh. Pikin dem dey waka go Annunciation Catholic Church for quick back-to-school prayer.

Na dat time gunshot scatter di quiet Wednesday morning. Two pikin dem, eight and ten years old, dem shoot dem die. Seventeen oda people wound, fourteen na children.

Teachers dey carry students pass broken windows, glass pieces full ground, and corridor wey fear don full everywhere. Outside, one 23-year-old man, Robin Westman, run go parking lot, kill himself.

Minneapolis, wey Mississippi River divide, and wey people sabi for parks and lakes, wake up to di sad news: di 287th mass shooting for 2025 inside US, according to Gun Violence Archive report. Thousands don wound, hundreds don die.

Di gunman, according to police, use three guns, fire plenty bullets, and try block di church door for one side.

Westman no get any criminal record. Police and FBI talk say na only am do di thing. E carry rifle, shotgun, pistol, and fire plenty bullets through di church window wey children dey.

For di gun wey e use, e write things like: "Kill Donald Trump," "Where is your God?" "For the Children," "Nuke India." Di message mix political vex, religious wahala, and xenophobia. Investigators never see any group wey e dey follow. Dem dey check e online activity now.

Dem find one YouTube channel wey e delete, wey show di attack live, videos of di weapons, and some kind coded messages. Minnesota authorities talk say Westman dey take some antipsychotic medicine. Social media dey speculate say e get personal wahala, but dem never confirm am.

Federal officials talk say Westman na transgender. According to court document, e change e name from Robert to Robin for 2020, and e mama sign di paper. Before di name change, Westman attend Annunciation school reach eighth grade, according to Minnesota Star Tribune.

Westman uncle, Bob Heleringer, wey be former Kentucky state lawmaker, talk say, "I wish say na me e shoot instead of di innocent children."

Di shooting leave Minneapolis for confusion. Parents dey rush hospital with phone for hand. Teachers dey guide children wey dey fear. Neighbours and first responders dey try understand wetin happen. People dey light candle and drop toys for di church door.