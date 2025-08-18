CULTURE
2 minit wey yu go read
FIFA condemn racist abuse wey Ghana star Semenyo suffer for EPL
Police don start hate crime afta officials kick out one 47-year-old fan from Liverpool stadium.
Semenyo score two goals for Bournemouth for di 4-2 match wey Liverpool win on Friday. / Reuters
18 Ogost 2025

FIFA Presido Gianni Infantino vex well-well ontop di racist abuse wey dem aim at Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, during one English Premier League match. Di incident even make dem stop di match for small time.

Di wahala happen for di 2025-2026 season opener for Anfield, where Liverpool knack AFC Bournemouth 4-2, even though Semenyo score two goals for di match.

Infantino talk for social media say, "E no make sense at all to see di racist abuse wey dem throw give AFC Bournemouth player, Antoine Semenyo, wey even make dem stop di Premier League match against Liverpool for Anfield. Football no get space for racism or any kind discrimination."

E still talk say FIFA go continue to dey fight di matter, add say, "We go dey support am well-well... to make sure say strong punishment dey, and action go dey take, to comot racism and discrimination from football."

Police don start investigation

On Saturday, police begin hate crime investigation after dem comot one 47-year-old fan from Liverpool stadium because dem say di person abuse Semenyo racially.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, wey be di match commander, talk say, "Merseyside Police no go gree for hate crime of any kind."

Recommend

Di 47-year-old fan wey dem comot from di stadium, police don confirm di person identity. Chatterton still add say, "We dey take dis kain matter serious, and we go dey work with di club to make sure say football banning orders dey for di people wey do dis kain thing."

Semenyo, wey be 25 years old and score di two goals for Bournemouth, later show di extra racist abuse wey dem send am online. E post for him Instagram say, "When e go stop?"

Solidarity

Bournemouth players console Semenyo, and dem read anti-discrimination message for di crowd inside Anfield after di halftime whistle.

Di Premier League still talk say dem go investigate di matter and "we go give full support to di player and di two clubs."

Liverpool, for dia own statement, talk say dem sabi di allegation and dem condemn "racism and discrimination for any form."

"Di club no fit talk more because di matter still dey under police investigation, and we go support di investigation fully," dem add am late Friday.

