FIFA Presido Gianni Infantino vex well-well ontop di racist abuse wey dem aim at Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, during one English Premier League match. Di incident even make dem stop di match for small time.

Di wahala happen for di 2025-2026 season opener for Anfield, where Liverpool knack AFC Bournemouth 4-2, even though Semenyo score two goals for di match.

Infantino talk for social media say, "E no make sense at all to see di racist abuse wey dem throw give AFC Bournemouth player, Antoine Semenyo, wey even make dem stop di Premier League match against Liverpool for Anfield. Football no get space for racism or any kind discrimination."

E still talk say FIFA go continue to dey fight di matter, add say, "We go dey support am well-well... to make sure say strong punishment dey, and action go dey take, to comot racism and discrimination from football."

Police don start investigation

On Saturday, police begin hate crime investigation after dem comot one 47-year-old fan from Liverpool stadium because dem say di person abuse Semenyo racially.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, wey be di match commander, talk say, "Merseyside Police no go gree for hate crime of any kind."